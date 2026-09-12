Since morning, Russia has attacked Ukraine with 410 drones: air defence forces have shot down 336 enemy UAVs
Throughout the day on Saturday, 12 September, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 410 strike UAVs, 37 of which were jet-powered. Air defence forces destroyed and neutralised 336 enemy targets.
This was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force, according to Censor.NET.
Scale of the attack
"Throughout the day on 12 September (from 06:30 to 18:00), the enemy attacked Ukraine with 410 strike UAVs (37 of which were jet-powered)," the statement said.
Air defence results
Air defence shot down or neutralised 336 attack UAVs (23 of which were jet-powered).
At the same time, 21 enemy attack UAVs were recorded as having struck their targets.
The enemy attack continues
The Air Force added that, as of 18:00, around 55 attack drones were observed in the airspace. The movement of new groups of enemy UAVs is also being recorded.
What led up to this
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