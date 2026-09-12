Since morning, Russia has attacked Ukraine with 410 drones: air defence forces have shot down 336 enemy UAVs

Throughout the day on Saturday, 12 September, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 410 strike UAVs, 37 of which were jet-powered. Air defence forces destroyed and neutralised 336 enemy targets.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

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Scale of the attack

"Throughout the day on 12 September (from 06:30 to 18:00), the enemy attacked Ukraine with 410 strike UAVs (37 of which were jet-powered)," the statement said.

Air defence results

Air defence shot down or neutralised 336 attack UAVs (23 of which were jet-powered).

At the same time, 21 enemy attack UAVs were recorded as having struck their targets.

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The enemy attack continues

The Air Force added that, as of 18:00, around 55 attack drones were observed in the airspace. The movement of new groups of enemy UAVs is also being recorded.

What led up to this