Destroyed bridges, collapsed building entrances and burnt-out neighbourhoods: footage from frontline Druzhkivka. VIDEO
Druzhkivka, a town on the front line in the Donetsk region, is suffering massive destruction as a result of daily terrorist attacks by Russian invaders.
According to Censor.NET, a video has been published online, filmed by aerial reconnaissance teams from the ‘Phoenix’ border unit, which captured the aftermath of enemy air strikes.
Russian troops are mercilessly pummelling the town with guided bombs and heavy artillery, as well as burning it to the ground using drones, in an attempt to completely wipe the settlement off the face of the earth.
The aerial reconnaissance footage captures a horrific scene: devastated residential neighbourhoods, destroyed bridges, collapsed entrances to high-rise blocks and flats burnt out from the inside.
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