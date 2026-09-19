National Bank has stated that it will file defence in court against claim brought by Smilianskyi, chief executive of ’Ukrposhta’

The National Bank is aware that the Chief Executive of "Ukrposhta", Ihor Smilianskyi, has taken the NBU to court.

This is stated in the National Bank’s response to an enquiry from Censor.NET.

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Commencement of proceedings and scheduling of a court hearing

According to the institution, the Electronic Court has received a ruling by Judge A.M. Perepelytsia of the Kyiv District Administrative Court dated 16 September 2026, which opened proceedings in the case brought by Smilianskyi against the NBU. A preparatory hearing has been scheduled for 13.00 on 26 October.

The NBU’s position and defence of its decision

The NBU emphasises that bringing a case before the courts to challenge certain decisions, including those of the National Bank, is a constitutional right. The National Bank considers the decision that the Director General of ‘Ukrposhta’, Smilianskyi, does not meet the professional suitability requirements established for the head of a financial payment services provider to have been taken in full compliance with current legislation and in accordance with the principles of administrative proceedings. The National Bank is prepared to defend the legality of its decision in court.

The National Bank also noted that the assessment of the professional suitability of senior management at financial institutions and payment service providers is an integral part of the supervisory powers of the National Bank of Ukraine. Its aim is to ensure that those making key management decisions meet the requirements laid down by law, which is a prerequisite for the stable functioning of the financial sector.

"‘Ukproshta’ provides millions of citizens with access to essential payment services; consequently, the proper functioning of the company and the appropriate level of professionalism of its director are of vital importance for the stability and development of Ukraine’s payment market," the National Bank notes.

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Preparing a response

The National Bank will file a response (objection) to the claim within the time limit set by the court. The NBU will also provide the court with all relevant evidence, explanations and justifications to confirm the legality of the regulator’s decision.

What led up to it