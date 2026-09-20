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Russian attacks on Kyiv region: injured child has died in hospital, and death toll has risen to four, three of whom were children
In the Kyiv region, the death toll from Russian strikes has risen to four, including children.
This was reported by Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv RMA, according to Censor.NET.
Victims of the attacks
"Unfortunately, we have some tragic news. A child who was injured in an enemy attack in the Vyshhorod district has died in the hospital," the statement reads.
As a result, the death toll in the Kyiv region has risen to four—three children and one woman.
Consequences of the strikes
As noted, the Kyiv region has endured more than a day of enemy attacks. During this time, 31 facilities were damaged in five districts of the region.
- The most damage occurred in the Fastiv District. Here, 24 structures were damaged, including residential buildings, industrial and utility facilities, the grounds of an agricultural enterprise, and 17 vehicles.
- In the Vyshhorod District, four properties were damaged, including two private homes, a business premises, and an educational institution.
- A private residence was damaged in the Obukhiv District.
- In Brovarskyi—a private residence and a power line.
- In Bucha—a warehouse.
It is noted that enemy UAV attacks on the region are continuing.
What led up to it
- As a reminder, it was previously reported that Russian troops had been attacking the Kyiv region almost continuously with strike drones over the past 24 hours. As a result of the attacks, nine civilian facilities in four districts of the region were damaged.
- Throughout the day on September 19, Russian troops continued to launch attacks on the Kyiv region. The Fastiv, Obukhiv, and Vyshhorod districts came under fire. The attacks left several people wounded, including a child.
- It was later reported that, as a result of an enemy attack in the Fastiv district, a mother and her two young children—a girl and a boy—were killed.
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