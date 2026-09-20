Russia has launched over 2,000 drones, 1,700 guided bombs and 19 missiles at Ukraine in past week, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Russia continues to attack Ukrainian territory using aerial bombs, missiles and drones, the majority of which are jet-powered.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Censor.NET.

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Attacks on Ukraine

"Every day and every night, we are defending ourselves against Russian strikes. Yesterday, in the Kherson region, the Russians struck a men’s monastery with an FPV drone. Sadly, one monk was killed and four others were wounded. My condolences go out to their families and loved ones. There were strikes on critical and civilian infrastructure in the Kharkiv, Sumy and Odesa regions. In the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, residential buildings were hit. The Vinnytsia, Kyiv, Zhytomyr and Cherkasy regions were also under attack from the evening onwards," said the President.

He added that this week alone, Russia had launched over 2,000 attack drones against Ukraine – the majority of which were jet-powered – along with 1,700 aerial bombs and 19 missiles of various types.

See also: Russia is launching RM48U training missiles en masse at Ukraine, – Reuters

Ukraine is counting on new, decisive measures

Zelenskyy emphasised that Ukraine is constantly seeking and finding ways to defend itself and respond to these attacks on civilian lives. It is important that partners, too, seek and find ways to make Russia feel the full force of its own war.

"Now is precisely the right moment to impose new sanctions against the aggressor and force peace through strength. The US, Europe and all G7 countries have the means to do so. We are counting on new, strong measures. Thank you to everyone who is helping," he added.

Read: The Kremlin has announced Russia’s intention to continue strikes on Ukraine