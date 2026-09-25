Russian strike on Kyiv on September 25: seven killed and 59 injured in total, including children (updated)

The number of people killed and injured in Russian attacks on Kyiv throughout September 25 has risen again. Buildings have been damaged in several districts of the capital.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Consequences of Russian attacks

"The death toll in the capital has risen to seven. So far, 46 Kyiv residents have been injured. Twenty-five of the injured are being treated in city hospitals," he said.

Russian occupation forces continue to attack Kyiv with drones on September 25.

Watch more: Zelenskyy visited maternity hospital in Kyiv damaged by Russian strike, where baby boy was born during shelling. VIDEO

Updated at 6:22 p.m.: The Kyiv City Military Administration reported that a five-storey office building in the Solomianskyi district was damaged by a falling UAV. Preliminary reports indicate a fire. At 6:06 p.m., the Air Force reported a jet-powered UAV over the capital.

Update

Klitschko later reported that the number of people injured in the Russian attacks on September 25 had risen to 57, including two children. Seven people were killed.

As of 9:20 p.m., 59 people had been injured. Twenty-five of them were in city hospitals, one in serious condition. Seven people had been killed, Klitschko clarified.

Strikes on Kyiv on September 25

A daytime attack damaged an office building in the Solomianskyi district, damaging its facade and shattering its windows. Four people were killed. UAV debris also damaged a business centre and a shopping mall in the district. A 22-year-old shopping mall security guard was injured.

UAV debris also damaged a business centre and a shopping mall in the district. A 22-year-old shopping mall security guard was injured. In the Pecherskyi district, a UAV struck a high-rise residential building between the seventh and tenth floors. A 14-year-old boy was killed.

A Russian strike in the Shevchenkivskyi district damaged the High Council of Justice building. Six people were injured. The council temporarily suspended its work.

See more: 65-year-old man dies in shelter during Russian attack on Kyiv: "His heart couldn’t take stress". PHOTOS