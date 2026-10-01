Occupier takes bullet to head during close-quarters combat with Ukrainian paratroopers in Oleksandrivka direction. VIDEO

A video posted online shows close-quarters combat during an assault on a Russian position by Ukrainian paratroopers in the Oleksandrivka direction. One of the occupiers tried to repel the attack but was eliminated by a shot to the head.

According to Censor.NET, the combat footage was released by soldiers of the 79th Separate Air Assault Tavriia Brigade.

The footage, recorded during the assault itself, shows a Ukrainian soldier advancing towards the enemy position. The fighting takes place at very close range.

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At one point, a Russian soldier tries to repel the assault. A Ukrainian paratrooper opens fire and hits the occupier in the head, causing him to fall.

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The video shows an episode of close-quarters combat as soldiers of the 79th Brigade clear Russian positions in the Oleksandrivka direction.

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