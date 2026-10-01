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News Close-quarters combat Fighting in the Oleksandrivka direction
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Occupier takes bullet to head during close-quarters combat with Ukrainian paratroopers in Oleksandrivka direction. VIDEO

A video posted online shows close-quarters combat during an assault on a Russian position by Ukrainian paratroopers in the Oleksandrivka direction. One of the occupiers tried to repel the attack but was eliminated by a shot to the head.

According to Censor.NET, the combat footage was released by soldiers of the 79th Separate Air Assault Tavriia Brigade.

The footage, recorded during the assault itself, shows a Ukrainian soldier advancing towards the enemy position. The fighting takes place at very close range.

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At one point, a Russian soldier tries to repel the assault. A Ukrainian paratrooper opens fire and hits the occupier in the head, causing him to fall.

Watch more: Soldiers of 6th Rangers Regiment of Special Operations Forces stormed and captured enemy facility, eliminating occupiers. VIDEO

The video shows an episode of close-quarters combat as soldiers of the 79th Brigade clear Russian positions in the Oleksandrivka direction.

Watch more: Pair of UGVs equipped with Browning M2 machine guns, supported by UAVs, eliminate five Russian Army assault troops in close combat. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12620) military assault (278) elimination (8119) 79th Separate Airmobile Brigade (120) battles (232)
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