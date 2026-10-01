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News Shelling of Kyiv Destruction of missiles and drones
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50 kg of explosives on school stairs: unexploded "Geran-4" warhead removed in Kyiv. PHOTOS

Bomb disposal technicians in Kyiv’s Solomianskyi district removed the unexploded warhead of a Geran-4 attack UAV that struck a school building in the morning.

Kyiv police reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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Geran drone hits school wall

"A Geran-4 drone struck the stairwell wall between the second and third floors of an educational institution in the Solomianskyi district. Fortunately, there were no casualties – pupils and school administrators were in a shelter," the statement reads.

  • During an inspection of the scene, law enforcement officers established that the warhead, weighing around 50 kilograms, had pierced the floor slab between storeys and fallen onto the stairs.
  • Specialists estimated that, had the warhead detonated, the blast could have destroyed all four storeys of the building.

Read more: More than 300 educational institutions in capital have been hit by Russian attacks, - media reports

"Bomb disposal technicians from the capital’s main police department removed the munition and transported it to a range for subsequent disposal," police added.

Unexploded Geran-4 warhead removed from Kyiv school
Unexploded Geran-4 warhead removed from Kyiv school
Unexploded Geran-4 warhead removed from Kyiv school
Unexploded Geran-4 warhead removed from Kyiv school
Unexploded Geran-4 warhead removed from Kyiv school
Unexploded Geran-4 warhead removed from Kyiv school
Unexploded Geran-4 warhead removed from Kyiv school

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Kyiv (3350) school (218) sapper (102) Shahed (1610)
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