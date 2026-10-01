50 kg of explosives on school stairs: unexploded "Geran-4" warhead removed in Kyiv. PHOTOS
Bomb disposal technicians in Kyiv’s Solomianskyi district removed the unexploded warhead of a Geran-4 attack UAV that struck a school building in the morning.
Kyiv police reported this, according to Censor.NET.
Geran drone hits school wall
"A Geran-4 drone struck the stairwell wall between the second and third floors of an educational institution in the Solomianskyi district. Fortunately, there were no casualties – pupils and school administrators were in a shelter," the statement reads.
- During an inspection of the scene, law enforcement officers established that the warhead, weighing around 50 kilograms, had pierced the floor slab between storeys and fallen onto the stairs.
- Specialists estimated that, had the warhead detonated, the blast could have destroyed all four storeys of the building.
"Bomb disposal technicians from the capital’s main police department removed the munition and transported it to a range for subsequent disposal," police added.
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