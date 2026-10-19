EU has no plans to resume Russian gas imports – European Commission

The European Commission has no plans to resume gas imports from Russia.

European Commission spokesperson Paula Pinho said this, Censor.NET reports, citing Interfax-Ukraine.

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Details

"As far as we are concerned, we stand by our previous position. And as President von der Leyen clearly stated last week before the European Council meeting, we will not lift any sanctions until Russia ends the war. That was stated in absolutely unequivocal terms," she stressed.

She recalled that the European Council had expressed regret over the United States’ earlier decision to temporarily lift sanctions on Russian diesel fuel.

"We remain convinced, as President von der Leyen also reiterated, that coordinated action on sanctions on both sides of the Atlantic can play a decisive role in ending this war," Pinho added.

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Background

The New York Times previously reported that the Trump administration was proposing that Europe resume purchases of Russian gas in larger volumes and that Ukraine resume its transit.

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