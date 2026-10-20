Russia has "behaved normally" towards Ukraine, and I appreciate that, - Trump

US President Donald Trump believes that Chinese leader Xi Jinping has so far behaved "entirely fairly" towards Ukraine, whilst Russia, he said, "has behaved normally".

Trump made these remarks to journalists, according to Censor.NET.

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On China and Russia

Speaking about a possible conversation with Xi Jinping regarding the war in Ukraine, the US President noted:

"So far, I believe he has been quite fair regarding Ukraine. He hasn’t interfered too actively, and the same applies to Russia. They haven’t come anywhere near doing what they could have done, and I appreciate that. They know I appreciate that."

Responding to questions from journalists, Trump returned once again to the role of Moscow and Beijing: "Russia, to be frank, has behaved reasonably with regard to Ukraine. They haven’t done all that much. And the same applies to China."

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Context

Trump’s remarks came against the backdrop of discussions about a possible trilateral meeting between the US president, Russian dictator Putin and Xi Jinping. According to The Wall Street Journal, it was Putin who proposed holding the meeting in November in China on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

It was previously reported that Russia is proposing to hold a trilateral summit in November involving US President Donald Trump, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Rubio confirmed that there had been talks about a meeting between Trump, Xi Jinping and Putin.

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