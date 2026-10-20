"Orion", "Tornado-S", "Buk-M3" and four radars: DIU’s "Prymary" show results of month of strikes on Russian equipment. VIDEO

The "Prymary" special unit of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence’s Defence Intelligence released the results of its combat operations over the past month. Russian occupiers’ targets hit included an Orion reconnaissance and strike drone, a Tornado-S multiple launch rocket system, a Buk-M3 surface-to-air missile system, and four radar stations.

As Censor.NET reports, Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) of the MoD released the results of the combat operations.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, operators of the "Prymary" special unit struck a number of important military facilities and weapons systems of the Russian army during the reporting period.

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Specifically, the targets hit included Kasta-2E and Nebo-U radar stations, as well as two P-18 radars used by the enemy to detect and track aerial targets.

Other targets struck by the intelligence operatives included a Russian Orion reconnaissance and strike drone, a 9K515 Tornado-S multiple launch rocket system and a Buk-M3 surface-to-air missile system.

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In addition, Ukrainian forces attacked a Russian drone assembly and repair site.

Another target was a building housing personnel of the Russian army’s 4th Air Assault Battalion of the 108th Air Assault Regiment.

Thus, according to DIU, "Prymary" hit at least nine separate targets over the month, including seven pieces of military equipment and two enemy facilities.

"Imposing names, formidable specifications and millions invested in military equipment do not guarantee that the occupiers’ equipment will remain untouched," Ukrainian intelligence stressed.

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