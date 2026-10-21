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News Ending the war
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Kremlin has stated that war in Ukraine is "drawing to close"

The Kremlin on the end of the war

An aide to the Russian dictator, Yuri Ushakov, has stated that the war in Ukraine is "drawing to a close".

This has been reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian media.

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What Ushakov said

Ushakov stated that the war in Ukraine is "drawing to a close".

"I don’t know how close we’re getting, but that’s the way things are heading," he said.

What led up to it

As a reminder, the Kremlin has stated that it is prepared to resume trilateral talks between Russia, the US and Ukraine in early November.

Witkoff’s visit to Russia on 21 October

  • It was previously reported that on 21 October, US President Donald Trump’s special representative Steve Witkoff will travel to St Petersburg, where he will meet with the Russian leadership.
  • According to media reports, Witkoff will propose a trilateral summit to Putin involving Trump and Zelenskyy.
  • On 21 October, Witkoff arrived in Russia.
  • At a meeting with Putin, Witkoff stated that there are prerequisites for a ceasefire in Ukraine.

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war in Ukraine (5408) Ushakov Yuriy (28)
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