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Kremlin has stated that war in Ukraine is "drawing to close"
An aide to the Russian dictator, Yuri Ushakov, has stated that the war in Ukraine is "drawing to a close".
This has been reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian media.
What Ushakov said
Ushakov stated that the war in Ukraine is "drawing to a close".
"I don’t know how close we’re getting, but that’s the way things are heading," he said.
What led up to it
As a reminder, the Kremlin has stated that it is prepared to resume trilateral talks between Russia, the US and Ukraine in early November.
Witkoff’s visit to Russia on 21 October
- It was previously reported that on 21 October, US President Donald Trump’s special representative Steve Witkoff will travel to St Petersburg, where he will meet with the Russian leadership.
- According to media reports, Witkoff will propose a trilateral summit to Putin involving Trump and Zelenskyy.
- On 21 October, Witkoff arrived in Russia.
- At a meeting with Putin, Witkoff stated that there are prerequisites for a ceasefire in Ukraine.
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