An aide to the Russian dictator, Yuri Ushakov, has stated that the war in Ukraine is "drawing to a close".

This has been reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian media.

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What Ushakov said

Ushakov stated that the war in Ukraine is "drawing to a close".

"I don’t know how close we’re getting, but that’s the way things are heading," he said.

What led up to it

As a reminder, the Kremlin has stated that it is prepared to resume trilateral talks between Russia, the US and Ukraine in early November.

Witkoff’s visit to Russia on 21 October