Soldier and blogger Kyrylo Soloshenko (Kiriusha Akuratnyi) killed defending Ukraine. PHOTO

Soldier and blogger Kyrylo Soloshenko, better known by the pseudonym Kiriusha Akuratnyi, was killed on the front line on October 15. He was 35.

His friend Bohdan Kysliak announced this on social media, Censor.NET reports.

Read more on our Telegram channel

What is known?

Soloshenko’s loved ones told Detector Media that he was killed while on duty. The circumstances of his death have not been disclosed.

Kyrylo Soloshenko joined Kyiv’s territorial defence on February 22, 2024. Later, in May 2025, he joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine and served in the 143rd Separate Mechanised Brigade.

Photo: Bohdan Kysliak / Facebook

See more: Khyzhak Brigade soldier Serhii Medientsev killed on front line. PHOTOS

Photo: Bohdan Kysliak / Facebook

"Rest in peace, my friend. You were the brightest soul I knew. I still cannot believe you are no longer with us. I just cannot get my head around it; this cannot be happening. You’re Kiriusha Akuratnyi! How could this happen… You were supposed to live to a ripe old age and be an awesome granddad with tattoos and cool stories for your grandchildren," Kysliak wrote on Facebook.

His friend also said that Kyrylo is survived only by his mother and launched a fundraiser to support her.

Neither the date nor the time of the soldier’s farewell ceremony is currently known. However, he will be buried in Kyiv, where he spent most of his life.

See more: Farewell held in Vyshhorod for 14-year-old Illia Honcharov, killed by Russian missile. PHOTOS

Photo: Bohdan Kysliak / Facebook

More about the fallen soldier

Kiriusha Akuratnyi gained popularity on YouTube in 2014–2016. He produced his own content and took part in joint projects with bloggers such as Sasha Shapik, Andrii Martynenko and Pasha Bumchyk.

Kyrylo Soloshenko’s YouTube channel / Screenshot

Photo: Bohdan Kysliak / Facebook

See more: Rescuer Yevhen Konovalov was killed by Russian FPV drone strike on Marhanets, - State Emergency Service. PHOTO