Russians have begun using new "Filin" cruise missile against Ukraine, - DIU

Russian occupiers have begun using a new missile, the "Filin," to strike Ukraine.

This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known about the missile?

The enemy began using it in late summer of this year.

The "Filin" has a fuselage made of composite materials (carbon and fiberglass) — 3.5 meters long with a wingspan of 3 meters. Some of the missile’s components are manufactured using 3D printing technology.

"The maximum speed claimed by the enemy is 800 km/h; the range is up to 1,200 km. The missile can fly at extremely low altitudes and up to 6 km. There are versions with warheads weighing 50 and 100 kg," the report states.

Launches are conducted from a ground-based launcher using a powder booster.

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Details

The onboard equipment is manufactured by "PLAZ" LLC, which is also involved in the production of the "Harpyia" UAV (a "Geran-2" variant with the K, KB, KC, and other series produced by IEMZ "Kupol" JSC). The "Filin" and "Harpyia" units have similar layouts and markings.

Target acquisition is handled by a Chinese-made inertial navigation system and the 16-channel "Kometa" system.

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"The electronic component base of the onboard equipment is similar to that of other Russian missiles and UAVs, but it stands out due to the increased proportion of Chinese components (35 percent American, 22 percent Chinese) and the standardization of solutions across various modules and boards," the intelligence report stated.

At the same time, the Filin’s engine is Russian—the R500 manufactured by "Reynolds" LLC. A similar engine had previously been identified in the S-71K "Kover" and S-71M "Monochrom" cruise aerial missiles, among others.

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