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Shooting at Kyiv’s Pecherskyi TCR: suspect remanded in custody for 60 days without bail
A court has ordered a suspect in the shooting at Kyiv’s Pecherskyi district Territorial Center of Recruitment and Social Support (TCR and SS) to be held in custody for 60 days without the option of bail.
Kyiv police spokesperson Anna Strashok told Ukrinform this, Censor.NET reports.
Asked about the measure imposed on the detained man, she said: "The decision was made yesterday: he will be held in custody for 60 days, with no bail set."
Background
- On 20 October, law enforcement officers notified a man of suspicion after he opened fire at the Pecherskyi district TCR and SS, injuring three police officers and three servicemen.
- On 19 October, shots were fired inside the TCR and SS in Kyiv’s Pechersk district. Six people were injured: three police officers and three servicemen.
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