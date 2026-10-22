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News Attack on the TCR
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Shooting at Kyiv’s Pecherskyi TCR: suspect remanded in custody for 60 days without bail

Court detains suspect in Kyiv recruitment centre shooting

A court has ordered a suspect in the shooting at Kyiv’s Pecherskyi district  Territorial Center of Recruitment and Social Support (TCR and SS) to be held in custody for 60 days without the option of bail.

Kyiv police spokesperson Anna Strashok told Ukrinform this, Censor.NET reports.

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Asked about the measure imposed on the detained man, she said: "The decision was made yesterday: he will be held in custody for 60 days, with no bail set."

Read more: Man suspected of killing TCR serviceman detained in Kharkiv: he had evaded investigators for almost four months

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