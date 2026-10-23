Air defense forces shot down 140 out of 176 UAVs: hits were recorded at 19 locations. INFOGRAPHICS

Since this evening, Russian occupiers have launched 176 drones of various types at Ukraine, including 92 jet-powered drones.

This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What did the enemy use in its attack?

The enemy attacked using Shahed-type and Gerbera-type unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as "Parodiya"-type decoy drones, from the following directions: Bryansk, Shatalovo, Orel, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (the Russian Federation); the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk; and the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea—Hvardiiske.

Read more: Russians launched massive attack on Sumy using strike drones: there are casualties

How did the air defense system perform?

As of 8:00 a.m., air defenses have shot down or neutralized 140 enemy UAVs, including Shahed-type drones (68 of which were jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and other types of drones, as well as 10 attack drones while still in the air—combat operations are ongoing!

At the same time, enemy airstrikes were recorded at 19 locations, and debris from downed drones was found at 13 locations.

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