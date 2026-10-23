Emergency power outages have been introduced in Kyiv and region

Emergency power outages have been implemented in Kyiv and the Kyiv region.

This was reported by DTEK's press service, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

During emergency power outages, the schedules do not apply.

Read more: Kyiv region under Russian attack again: One injured, homes and cars damaged

What led up to this?

The Russians also attacked the Zhytomyr region. More than 900 settlements are without power.

The occupiers also struck the Rivne region, leaving part of the region without power.

In the Volyn region, the energy infrastructure was attacked.

Read: Power supply has improved: the Korostyshiv community is suspending operations at its resilience centers