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Emergency power outages have been introduced in Kyiv and region
Emergency power outages have been implemented in Kyiv and the Kyiv region.
This was reported by DTEK's press service, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
During emergency power outages, the schedules do not apply.
What led up to this?
- The Russians also attacked the Zhytomyr region. More than 900 settlements are without power.
- The occupiers also struck the Rivne region, leaving part of the region without power.
- In the Volyn region, the energy infrastructure was attacked.
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