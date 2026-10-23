Ukrainian company Fire Point has demonstrated production of its new FP-7 ballistic missile, which has already been tested in combat. VIDEO
The Ukrainian defence company Fire Point has demonstrated the production process for its new FP-7 ballistic missile, designed to strike targets behind the lines of the Russian occupying forces. According to the developers, the missile has already undergone successful combat trials.
As reported by Censor.NET, the developers state that the FP-7 ballistic missile is capable of striking targets at a range of up to 250 kilometres and carrying a warhead weighing up to 200 kilograms.
It is reported that the first combat deployment of the new Ukrainian missile took place in early October 2026. On that occasion, the FP-7 was used to strike Russian occupiers.
However, details of the first combat deployment – in particular, the location of the strike and the nature of the target hit – are not currently being disclosed.
In addition to the strike version, the company is working on the FP-7.x variant, which is planned to be used as an interceptor missile within the prospective Freyja air defence system.
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