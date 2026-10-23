More than 500 "Azov" fighters still remain in Russian captivity – Prokopenko

On Friday, 23 October, 61 service members from Military Unit 3057 returned home to Ukraine as part of a prisoner-of-war exchange with Russia. Among them were 35 soldiers from the Azov Separate Special Purpose Detachment. However, more than 500 Azov fighters remain in Russian captivity.

Brigadier General Denys (Redis) Prokopenko, commander of the Azov Group of Forces, announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

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Return of the Mariupol garrison

"Today, a long-awaited prisoner-of-war exchange took place, bringing home 61 service members from Military Unit 3057, including 35 soldiers from the Azov Separate Special Purpose Detachment. After the extraordinarily difficult 86-day defence of Mariupol, they spent more than four years in Russian captivity. I welcome my brothers-in-arms back to their homeland and thank you for your courage and loyalty to your oath. Subjected to daily torture in inhumane conditions, you endured horrific ordeals and demonstrated the fortitude and resilience of the Ukrainian soldier," Prokopenko wrote.

The commander also thanked everyone working on exchanges, taking prisoners for future exchanges and seeking new ways to bring Ukrainians home from captivity.

Read more: We are fighting for every single person and preparing for next prisoner exchanges, - Budanov

More than 500 brothers-in-arms remain in captivity

Prokopenko stressed that exchanges must take place regularly and that work on them must be "our shared national priority".

"Work on this issue must be our shared national priority, and exchanges must take place regularly. More than 500 Azov fighters remain in captivity. We continue working to bring every one of them home," the brigadier general added.

Watch more: Ukraine and Russia exchange prisoners of war: 270 defenders home. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Background

On 23 October, Ukraine and Russia conducted a prisoner-of-war exchange.

A total of 261 Ukrainian service members were freed from Russian captivity. Separately, nine civilians were also brought home. This was the third stage of a combined prisoner exchange that began on 19 August.

Watch more: Defense forces have full control over Dobropillia and are eliminating enemy on approaches to town – Azov. VIDEO