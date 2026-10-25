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News Russian strikes at supermarkets and shopping malls
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"Epicentr" on attacks: Total destruction of chain

Epicentr reported the total destruction of its chain due to shelling

"Epicenter" reported the "total destruction of its network" due to shelling.

This is mentioned in a statement posted by the company on its Facebook page, according to Censor.NET.

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What Is Known

It is noted that shopping centers in several cities were hit over the course of the day.

"Kharkiv. ZaporizhzhiaVinnytsia. Poltava. Again, in just one day. Total destruction of the network…," the post reads.

Епіцентр про атаки

See also on "Censor.NET": Russia destroyed "Epicenter's" last major logistics center: 85% of the merchandise was burned in Khmelnytskyi. PHOTOS

What led up to it

  • As a reminder, on the morning of October 25, Russian troops attacked the "Epicenter" shopping center in Poltava.
  • On the evening of October 25, the enemy attacked a shopping center in the Osnovyanskyi District of Kharkiv with drones.

See: Consequences of Russia's strike on "Epicenter" in Rivne Oblast: 4 people injured; the fire has already been extinguished. Photo report

Author: 

Vinnytsya (100) Vinnytsia region (201) Zaporizhzhya (923) shoot out (19525) Poltava (124) Kharkiv (1769) Zaporizhzhia region (2485) Epicentr (19) Poltava region (415) Kharkiv region (2094) Vinnytskyy district (29) Zaporizkyy district (592) Poltavskyy district (100) Kharkivskyy district (698)
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