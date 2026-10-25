"Epicentr" on attacks: Total destruction of chain
"Epicenter" reported the "total destruction of its network" due to shelling.
This is mentioned in a statement posted by the company on its Facebook page, according to Censor.NET.
What Is Known
It is noted that shopping centers in several cities were hit over the course of the day.
"Kharkiv. Zaporizhzhia, Vinnytsia. Poltava. Again, in just one day. Total destruction of the network…," the post reads.
What led up to it
- As a reminder, on the morning of October 25, Russian troops attacked the "Epicenter" shopping center in Poltava.
- On the evening of October 25, the enemy attacked a shopping center in the Osnovyanskyi District of Kharkiv with drones.
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