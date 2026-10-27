Consequences of Russian Federation’s strike on Pivdennyi Bridge in Kyiv: road surface has been breached. VIDEO+PHOTOS

The Pivdennyi Bridge in Kyiv was targeted in a Russian ballistic missile attack on the capital on the night of 27 October.

Footage showing the aftermath of the enemy strike has been released by the media, reports Censor.NET.

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Details

The footage shows that a Russian ballistic missile pierced the bridge deck between the metro tracks.

According to the Air Force, during the large-scale attack, the Russians launched several ballistic missiles towards the Pivdennyi Bridge.

At the same time, they added that such infrastructure facilities have a high margin of safety, so it is difficult to destroy them completely; however, it will take some time to repair the damaged deck.





The Kyiv City Military Administration stated that the timeline for restoring traffic across the Pivdennyi Bridge in Kyiv and resuming metro services to the left bank is as yet unknown. Experts are currently assessing the damage to infrastructure following the Russian Federation’s overnight attack.

See more: Russian ballistic missile strike on Kyiv: DTEK office damaged. PHOTO

What led up to this?

Changes to public transport services were introduced in Kyiv following the Russian attack on the night of 27 October. Due to damage to the metro’s surface infrastructure, train services on the red and green lines have been altered, and traffic across the Pivdennyi Bridge has been temporarily suspended.

Read more: Damage to Pivdennyi Bridge in Kyiv: Kyiv City Express adds extra trips to its route