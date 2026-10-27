Russian ballistic missile strike on Kyiv: DTEK office damaged. PHOTO

Russian forces have damaged one of DTEK’s offices in Kyiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing DTEK’s press office.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Where did the enemy strike?

It is reported that during a massive attack on the capital, the DTEK Kyivski Elektromerezhi office was damaged.

"We are working on site. We are clearing up the aftermath of the shelling and assessing the extent of the damage. Despite the constant danger, energy workers continue to do everything possible to ensure every family has electricity," the statement reads.

Read more: Consequences of strikes on Kyiv: one woman killed, 15 people injured (updated). VIDEO&PHOTOS









What led up to this?

It was previously reported that the enemy had attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles: strikes near a metro station and a residential building; there is one fatality and several injured.

According to updated figures, one woman was killed and 15 people were injured as a result of the strikes on Kyiv.

During the attack, strikes were recorded on an administrative building and the Pivdennyi Bridge. Metro and bus services in Kyiv have now been rerouted following the night-time attack: the Pivdennyi Bridge is closed.

Read more: Russia launched massive attack on DTEK thermal power plant: station has ceased electricity generation