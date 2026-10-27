Putin said in conversation with Stubb and Støre that Russia would not back down from full occupation of Donbas, – Reuters

During a telephone conversation with the leaders of Finland and Norway, the Russian dictator Putin stated that Moscow would not agree to a compromise regarding the occupation of the entire Donbas region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Reuters.

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Details

A source revealed that Putin told Stubb and Støre that Russia would not compromise on its goal of seizing the entire territory of Ukraine’s Donbas region.

In response, European leaders emphasised the need for a just peace.

Read more: War in Ukraine is only about Donbas, which Russia cannot take by force – Rubio

What led up to this?

The leaders of Finland and Norway held talks with dictator Putin.

The talks with Putin were held in consultation with Ukraine.

This is Putin’s first direct contact with top-level European leaders who support Kyiv since French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with Putin in July last year.

Zelenskyy also held a telephone conversation with Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

According to Stubb, the discussion was "frank and businesslike".

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen is not particularly pleased with the telephone conversation her Scandinavian counterparts had with Putin.

Read more: Putin, in conversation with Stubb and Støre: To achieve peace in Ukraine, Russia’s interests must be taken into account