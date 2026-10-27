Call to Putin was prepared jointly with Ukraine and US, Stubb says

Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre held a telephone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on 27 October, lasting around an hour and a half. The Finnish leader shared details of the call.

Yle reports this, according to Censor.NET.

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Details from Stubb

According to him, the conversation followed up on the meeting in Oslo on 20 October and took place in cooperation with Ukraine and the United States. Key allies, including all Nordic Council countries, were informed in advance and briefed on its content afterwards.

Following the call, he said President Zelenskyy received a briefing lasting approximately 30 minutes on how the conversation had gone.

"We discussed the key issues and messages we had agreed on the previous evening before the call," Stubb said.

He described the conversation as follows: "The conversation with President Putin was professional and direct."

Read more: Stubb and Støre held telephone conversation with Putin: Direct negotiations are needed to end war

Why the call was needed

The Finnish leader also explained the need for the call.

"Prime Minister Støre and I considered it important for border states such as Finland and Norway to clarify issues that could lead to misunderstandings. And to convey direct messages to the president of the Russian Federation from the perspective of the Nordic countries, particularly Finland and Norway," he said.

Stubb added that Finland and Norway would continue supporting Ukraine and working towards a lasting and just peace.

Meeting in Abu Dhabi

"The way has now been paved for a meeting involving the United States, Ukraine, Russia and European countries, which will take place in Abu Dhabi in November," Stubb added.

Read more: Tusk on Stubb and Støre’s conversation with Putin: Impression was moderately optimistic

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