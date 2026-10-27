Tusk on Stubb and Støre’s conversation with Putin: Impression was moderately optimistic

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk commented on Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre’s conversation with dictator Putin.

Censor.NET reports, citing Onet.

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Details

"I received a message from the Norwegian prime minister. He confirmed that everything we had previously agreed on would be presented at the appropriate level.

The Finnish president gave me detailed information immediately after his conversation with President Putin. The European side’s impression of the prospects for constructive talks in Abu Dhabi was moderately optimistic," Tusk said.

According to the Polish prime minister, he told Stubb and Støre that absolute vigilance must be maintained during such contacts, as Russia’s agenda is quite clearly defined.

Read more: Stubb and Støre called on Putin to de-escalate situation regarding Ukraine’s energy sector – Zelenskyy held talks with leaders of Finland and Norway

"It is important to us that these talks are taking more concrete shape," the head of the Polish government noted.

"After 4 November, if the first round of talks takes place, we will see whether peace is any closer. I have decided to support all efforts, exactly as we discussed with the Finnish president and the Norwegian prime minister.

Full support for Ukraine, nothing changes here. The European position is entirely clear, including on guarantees for Ukraine. And there is a clear statement that Europe has no interest in escalating tensions," Tusk concluded.

Read more: Talks between Ukraine, US, and Russia are planned to be held in Abu Dhabi in first half of November, - Peskov

Background

The leaders of Finland and Norway held a conversation with dictator Putin.

The talks with Putin were held in coordination with Ukraine.

This is Putin’s first direct contact with top-level European leaders who support Kyiv since French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with Putin in July last year.

Zelenskyy also held a telephone conversation with Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

According to Stubb, the discussion was "frank and businesslike".

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen is not particularly pleased with her Scandinavian counterparts’ telephone conversation with Putin.

Watch more: Zelenskyy on Russia’s nuclear weapons: "I don’t think Putin will take that risk". VIDEO