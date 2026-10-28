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Ukrainian fighter jet hits enemy aerial target. VIDEO
A video has been published online showing the moment an enemy aerial target was destroyed by a fighter jet of the Ukrainian Air Force.
According to Censor.NET, footage filmed by eyewitnesses on the ground shows an aerial target in the sky, which bursts into flames moments after being hit.
A bright explosion follows the hit. Debris engulfed in flames falls to the ground, leaving a trail of smoke in its wake.
Eyewitnesses continue to film the sky, documenting the aftermath of the successful interception.
Warning! Contains strong language!
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