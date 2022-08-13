Consequences of explosions at "Ziabrivka" airfield in Belarus. PHOTOS

The company Maxar Technologies showed the consequences of an extraordinary event at the airfield "Ziabrivka" in the Gomel region of Belarus, an ally of the Russian occupiers, where there were "explosions and flashes" on the night of August 11.

The company Maxar Technologies published the satellite images on Twitter, Censor.NET reports.

The photos were taken on August 12 - a day after the event. They show a trace of a burnt-out plane on the main runway. Nearby - burnt vegetation.

Also remind, that on the morning of August 11, the Ministry of Defense of Belarus announced that "on August 10, at around 11:00 p.m., during a test run of one of the vehicles after the engine was replaced, it caught fire. There were no casualties." Activists published a video of the explosions. According to their data, the T-72 tank and ammunition were destroyed.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces does not confirm the involvement of Ukrainian forces in the explosions in Ziabrivka

