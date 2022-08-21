Two senior lieutenants of Russian Federation, Farmin and Popov, have been liquidated in Ukraine. PHOTOS
Two more Russian officers were killed in Ukraine.
As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the officer of the AFU Anatoly Shtefan (Stirlitz) on Telegram.
It is known that senior lieutenant Petr Farnin and senior lieutenant Andrii Popov were killed. According to him, the senior lieutenants took a "step of goodwill" - officially denazified and demilitarized.
Earlier, Shtefan reported that Yurii Semizorov, Zema, from Yenakievo, a pseudo-lieutenant, commander of the occupiers of the 1st AC ID, had been eliminated. In addition, Russian lieutenant colonel Mukhametkhanov was liquidated in Ukraine.
