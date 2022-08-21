Two senior lieutenants of Russian Federation, Farmin and Popov, have been liquidated in Ukraine. PHOTOS

Two more Russian officers were killed in Ukraine.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the officer of the AFU Anatoly Shtefan (Stirlitz) on Telegram.

It is known that senior lieutenant Petr Farnin and senior lieutenant Andrii Popov were killed. According to him, the senior lieutenants took a "step of goodwill" - officially denazified and demilitarized.

See more: Special forces major of GRU of Russian Federation Pavel Shtepa was liquidated. PHOTO

Earlier, Shtefan reported that Yurii Semizorov, Zema, from Yenakievo, a pseudo-lieutenant, commander of the occupiers of the 1st AC ID, had been eliminated. In addition, Russian lieutenant colonel Mukhametkhanov was liquidated in Ukraine.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 45,200 people, 234 planes, 197 helicopters, 1,912 tanks and 4,224 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS