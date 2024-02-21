The 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Lieutenant General Marko Bezruchko published photos of wounded soldiers who had left Avdiivka, Donetsk region.

"The guys who came out of Avdiivka. Wounded, exhausted, unbreakable," the statement reads.





















Defence Forces withdraw from Avdiivka

On 16 February, the commander of the "Tavria" operational and strategic grouping of troops, Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, said that the "Tavria" Defence Forces had decided to withdraw from the Zenit position in Avdiivka on the southeastern outskirts of the city.

On the night of 17 February, the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, decided to withdraw our units from Avdiivka. In turn, the commander of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops, Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, said that the Defence Forces had withdrawn from Avdiivka to their previously prepared positions. According to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the decision to withdraw Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka was professional and fair.

Later, it became known that at the final stage of the operation, under pressure from the enemy's superior forces, several Ukrainian soldiers were captured while leaving Avdiivka.