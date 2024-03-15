ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9500 visitors online
News Photo Political collages
15 738 17

Medvedev’s "soft peace formula", Vatican’s "flag bearer", inspiring quotes. Fresh photo jokes from Censor.NET

A selection of photo jokes from Censor.NET

Фотожаба

Medvedev's "soft peace formula"

Read more: Medvedev announced "soft Russian peace formula": Ukraine’s complete surrender and reunification with Russia

Фотожаба

...and here we go again!

See more: Putin’s toy, fifty shades of darkness, gift from AFU. Fresh photo jokes from Censor.NET

See more: Interview with cannibal, monument to Russian soldier, bear destroys Finland... Fresh photo jokes from "Censor. NET"

Фотожаба

Soon!

Фотожаба

Everything went according to plan...

Read more: Gerasimov will no longer lead Russian army in Ukraine, - Daily Mail

Фотожаба

Moscow will burn!

Read more: After statements about "Russian cities" Kyiv and Odesa, Medvedev should get mental health treatment - European Commission spokesman Stano

Фотожаба

Inspirational quotes

Фотожаба

Time to raise the white flag

See more: Bandera’s triangle, Special Military Operation philosophy, gender-neutral empire. Fresh photo jokes from Censor.NET

Фотожаба

New masterpieces in the Vatican Museum

Фотожаба

Flag bearer

Фотожаба

...and what did you think?

Фотожаба

Elections, elections, candidates - ...

Фотожаба

...spooky

Фотожаба

History lessons

Фотожаба

.. as usual

See more photoshops here

Author: 

Medvedev (89) Putin (3350) Shoygu (106) Valerii Herasymov (19)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 