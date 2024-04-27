Ruscists hit critical infrastructure facility in Prykarpattia, fire broke out. PHOTOS

On the night of 27 April, Russian troops again launched a massive attack on peaceful cities

This was reported by the head of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Military Administration Svitlana Onyshchuk, Censor.NET reports.

According to her, the enemy targeted a critical infrastructure facility in Prykarpattia last night. As a result of the strike, a fire broke out, and the relevant services were involved in extinguishing it.

"Fortunately, there were no injuries," the official adds.

Also read: Occupants attacked Ivano-Frankivsk region with attack drones. Critical infrastructure facilities were targeted - RMA









As reported, on the night of 27 April, Russian occupiers once again attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure. According to DTEK, the enemy attacked 4 DTEK thermal power plants, causing serious damage and casualties.

Censor.NET also reported that explosions were heard in Dnipro on the night of 27 April during a massive Russian attack.