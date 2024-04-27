Ruscists hit critical infrastructure facility in Prykarpattia, fire broke out. PHOTOS
On the night of 27 April, Russian troops again launched a massive attack on peaceful cities
This was reported by the head of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Military Administration Svitlana Onyshchuk, Censor.NET reports.
According to her, the enemy targeted a critical infrastructure facility in Prykarpattia last night. As a result of the strike, a fire broke out, and the relevant services were involved in extinguishing it.
"Fortunately, there were no injuries," the official adds.
As reported, on the night of 27 April, Russian occupiers once again attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure. According to DTEK, the enemy attacked 4 DTEK thermal power plants, causing serious damage and casualties.
Censor.NET also reported that explosions were heard in Dnipro on the night of 27 April during a massive Russian attack.
