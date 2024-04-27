ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10194 visitors online
News Photo
8 447 11

Ruscists hit critical infrastructure facility in Prykarpattia, fire broke out. PHOTOS

On the night of 27 April, Russian troops again launched a massive attack on peaceful cities

This was reported by the head of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Military Administration Svitlana Onyshchuk, Censor.NET reports.

According to her, the enemy targeted a critical infrastructure facility in Prykarpattia last night. As a result of the strike, a fire broke out, and the relevant services were involved in extinguishing it.

"Fortunately, there were no injuries," the official adds.

Also read: Occupants attacked Ivano-Frankivsk region with attack drones. Critical infrastructure facilities were targeted - RMA

наслідки удару по прикарпаттю
наслідки удару по прикарпаттю
наслідки удару по прикарпаттю
наслідки удару по прикарпаттю

As reported, on the night of 27 April, Russian occupiers once again attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure. According to DTEK, the enemy attacked 4 DTEK thermal power plants, causing serious damage and casualties.

Censor.NET also reported that explosions were heard in Dnipro on the night of 27 April during a massive Russian attack.

Author: 

shoot out (13054) energy (567) Ivano-Frankivska region (83)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 