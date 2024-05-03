Artistic and rhythmic-sportive gymnastics hall in Odesa destroyed by rocket attack on May 1 - NOC. PHOTO

The Triumph artistic and rhythmic-sportive gymnastics hall in Odesa was destroyed by a Russian missile attack on May 1.

This was announced by the NOC (National Olympic Committee) of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.





According to Viktoriia, a cheerleading and acrobatics coach, her students were supposed to go to the Ukrainian championship, and at the end of June, they were supposed to participate in the European championship.





Missile attack on Odesa on 1 May

On the evening of 1 May, the occupiers attacked Odesa with rockets, injuring 13 people, a large fire broke out in the city.

Later, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration clarified that 14 people were wounded in the missile strike and noted that the Russian missile attack on Odesa had damaged civilian infrastructure, including postal warehouses.

In addition, a Russian missile attack on Odesa destroyed a sorting depot and a Nova Poshta office, and 904 parcels worth UAH 3 million were destroyed. The total weight of the destroyed parcels and cargo as a result of the hostile attack is over 15 tonnes.