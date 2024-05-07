ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11355 visitors online
News Photo
4 873 5

Deminers test PT-300 D:MINE mechanized demining machine in Kharkiv region. PHOTOS

A PT-300 D:MINE mechanized demining machine has started its operation in the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, sappers from the Interregional Centre for Humanitarian Demining and Rapid Response of the State Emergency Service are testing the vehicle in the area where active hostilities were taking place.

Read more: More than 7 thousand rescuers and 2.2 thousand units of special equipment will be on duty on Easter

Випробування машини механізованого розмінування PT-300 D:MINE

Currently, this equipment demines a field littered with cluster munitions that have not self-extinguished and threaten the lives of civilians," the SES said.

Випробування машини механізованого розмінування PT-300 D:MINE

Випробування машини механізованого розмінування PT-300 D:MINE

Read more: Almost 300 people have been killed and more than 660 injured by Russian mines in Ukraine - SES


Випробування машини механізованого розмінування PT-300 D:MINE

Earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH 97 million for demining equipment. In particular, UAH 49.5 million was allocated to the State Emergency Service for the purchase of three armoured light pyrotechnic vehicles and two truck tractors. In addition, the Ministry of Defence received more than UAH 48 million to purchase equipment for humanitarian demining.

Author: 

State Emergency Service of Ukraine (758) demining (187) sapper (59) Humanitarian Demining Center (1)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 