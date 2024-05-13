Soldiers of 110th SMB shoot down another Russian Su-25 attack aircraft. PHOTO

On May 13, Ukrainian soldiers from the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade shot down a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in the Donetsk region. This is the 3rd downed aircraft in the last 2 weeks.

The 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Major General Mark Bezruchko wrote about this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

The 110th SMB reminds us that this is the third aircraft destroyed in two weeks.

"The unstoppable anti-aircraft gunners of the 110th SMB continue to rage. Today they destroyed another Russian SU-25. Not only things are getting hot for occupiers, but also the sky under their aircraft. Black smoke and mangled piece of iron is all the enemy pilots can expect before flying into our brigade's area of responsibility. The "Empire" must collapse," the brigade's press service emphasizes.

Destruction of Russian Su-25s

On 4 May, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that soldiers from the 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade had shot down a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in the Donetsk region.

On 11 May, Ukrainian soldiers from the 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade destroyed another Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in the Avdiivka direction.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russia has lost 349 aircraft since the start of the full-scale invasion. In February 2024 alone, the Russian air force lost 13 aircraft. Ukrainians unofficially called this phenomenon the February airplane falling.