Head of MMC in Dobropillia was detained on $1000 bribe for declaring person liable for service unfit. PHOTO

The head of MMC of the 1st department of the Pokrovsk district territorial centre for recruitment and social support was exposed and detained for taking a $1000 bribe.

This was reported by the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, in April 2024, a man with a group III disability came to a medical institution in Dobropillia to undergo a military medical commission. Some of the doctors declared him fit for military service. To obtain the final conclusion, the person liable for military service turned to the chairman of the commission, a surgeon at the institution. The latter promised to declare him unfit and remove him from the register due to the absence of one of his internal organs.

The prosecutor's office reported that the head of MMC of the 1st department of the Pokrovsk District Territorial Centre for Recruitment and Social Support estimated his services at $1,000.

On 16 May 2024, the official was detained while receiving a bribe of UAH 40,000. The issue of serving him a notice of suspicion and choosing a measure of restraint is currently being decided.

