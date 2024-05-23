Sappers dispose Tochka-U and Grad MLRS shells in Kyiv region - SES. PHOTOS

In the Bucha district of Kyiv region, sappers of the State Emergency Service seized the wrecks of a Tochka-U tactical missile and three Grad MLRS shells.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

It is noted that the pyrotechnic group of the Mobile Rescue Centre of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine worked at two locations in the Bucha district of Kyiv region.

"In the residential sector of the village of Kriukivshchyna, sappers seized the wrecks of the Tochka-U tactical missile system, loaded them into a pyrotechnic vehicle using a manipulator and transported them to a special site," the statement said.

Also in Gostomel, sappers disposed three Grad multiple rocket launcher shells. They were seized and destroyed at a landfill.

Watch more: Russian strike on Kharkiv: 7 people are killed, 17 are injured. State Emergency Service is fighting large-scale fire - Klymenko. VIDEO

The SES urged to immediately call "101" if you notice an unknown object and not to approach it in any way.

See more: Consequences of Russian strike on kindergarten in Chuhuiv. PHOTOS



