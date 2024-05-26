In Kharkiv, approximately 30% of debris at site of "Epicentr" hit was dismantled, 10 people were identified. PHOTOS

The State Emergency Service has cleared about 30% of the rubble in Kharkiv at the site of the Epicentr hypermarket on 25 May.

This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military District Administration, Oleh Synieubov, Censor.NET reports.

"Rescuers, police, prosecutors, doctors. All emergency services and law enforcement agencies have been trying to unblock and identify the bodies of those killed by Russian terrorists for two days," he wrote.

According to the head of the RMA, 10 people have already been identified, eight of whom have been tested using DNA.



Among the dead are a 12-year-old girl and her mother. In addition, eight people are still missing.

As noted, the rescuers have dismantled about 30% of the rubble. The work is suspended during air raid alarms, as this is not the first time the occupiers have used double-strike tactics.











Russian attack on the Epicentr in Kharkiv

On the afternoon of 25 May, Russian invaders struck at Kharkiv, dropping two bombs on the Epicentr. As a result of the shelling, a fire broke out over an area of 15,000 square metres. Earlier, 14 people were reported dead.

On the morning of 26 May, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said that the fire at the Epicentr in Kharkiv had been extinguished. According to the Interior Ministry, 16 people were missing as of the morning.

As of 4 p.m. on 26 May, 16 people have been reported dead as a result of the Russian attack on the Epicentr hypermarket in Kharkiv.