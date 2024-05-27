Attack on "Epicentre" in Kharkiv: law enforcement finds another body. PHOTO

The death toll from the Russian attack on the Epicentre in Kharkiv on 25 May has risen: another body has been found.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Investigation Department of the Main Department of the National Police in Kharkiv region, Serhiy Bolvinov.

"Last night, another body was found at the site of the lamp sales department. The death toll is now fifteen.

Work in the laboratory is also ongoing - during the night, experts were able to identify two more victims," the statement said.

Bolvinov noted that the search is ongoing, as there may still be bodies in the destroyed hypermarket.

"If your friends, relatives or neighbours have not been in touch since the attack and you think that these people could have been nearby or inside at the time of the attack, please contact the police. This will help us in our search," added the head of the investigation department.

Russian attack on the Epicentre in Kharkiv

On the afternoon of 25 May, Russian invaders struck at Kharkiv, dropping two bombs on the Epicentre. As a result of the shelling, a fire broke out over an area of 15,000 square metres. Earlier, 14 people were reported dead.

On the morning of 26 May, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said that the fire at the Epicentre in Kharkiv had been extinguished. According to the Interior Ministry, 16 people were missing as of the morning.

On 27 May, Kharkiv declared a day of mourning for the victims of the Russian attack on a construction hypermarket.

