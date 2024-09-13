ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9831 visitors online
News Photo Political collages
9 941 2

Essence and politics of Russia, Trump’s nostalgia, and power of Ukrainian reforms. Fresh photo jokes from Censor. NET

фотожаба

A warning to the world

Read more: Putin says allowing Ukraine to carry out long-range strikes against Russia will "drag NATO into war"

See more: Real dove of peace, just end for Putin, prophecy. Fresh photo jokes from Censor. NET

фотожаба

Briefly about the US debate

Read more: Trump’s "peace plan" for Ukraine may involve freezing current front line and refusing to join NATO - Vance

фотожаба

Nostalgia

фотожаба

Somewhere in the Belgorod region

See more: Fair end of "SMO", "Kursk" salad, "multi-move combination". Fresh photo jokes from "Censor.NET"

фотожаба

Somewhere in the Kremlin...

See more: Real reason for war, monument to "Russian world", political work in Hungarian style. Fresh photo jokes from Censor.NET

фотожаба

Where to go?

фотожаба

Priorities

фотожаба

"Khuylo's (Dickhead`s) Pyramid "

фотожаба

The whole world is waiting...

фотожаба

The unprecedented power of reforms

фотожаба

Scary...

фотожаба

The essence and policy of Russia

See more photoshops here

Author: 

politics (50) Putin (3209) Russia (11782) collages (27) Trump (1557)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 