During day, enemy attacked most regions of Ukraine. PHOTO

Last night, the Russian army once again massively attacked the territory of Ukraine. On 19 September, it shelled a number of regions.

Kherson region

Today, on 20 September, the occupiers killed a 27-year-old resident of Kherson. The Russians struck the Dniprovskyi district of the city.

According to Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Russian troops hit a critical infrastructure facility, 5 multi-storey buildings, 14 private houses and a car, and wounded 5 people.

Kharkiv region

In the morning, 2 people were injured in Shestakove village as a result of hostile shelling of a farm with MLRS, they were hospitalised.

One civilian died and one was injured in over the day as a result of shelling. The Russian army shelled an educational institution, household buildings, cars, a gas pipe and houses

Khmelnytskyi region

Air defence was operating in the region at night. The enemy launched a "Shahed" that flew in close proximity to the NPP.

Lviv region

In the morning, a fire broke out on the territory of a former collective farm in the village of Kulykiv, Lviv district, as a result of the fall of UAV wreckage.

Three cars were damaged, windows in residential buildings were smashed.

Zaporizhzhya region

During the day, the occupiers conducted 288 attacks on 13 settlements in the region. They attacked from aircraft, MLRS, artillery and UAVs.

The shelling resulted in the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure. No civilians were injured.

Sumy region

Over the past day, six attack UAVs were shot down in Sumy region. Thanks to the work of air defence, we managed to prevent the damage the enemy planned to inflict. However, there were casualties. One person was killed in the region over the last day and 19 were wounded, said Volodymyr Artiukh, head of the RMA.

In the evening of 19 September, the occupiers attacked the building of a geriatric boarding house in Sumy.

At night and in the morning, the Russians fired 25 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region.

Chernihiv region

The Russian army shelled eight villages in three border communities of Chernihiv region during the day on 19 September: Novhorod-Siverska, Semenivska and Snovska, Halyna Shekhovtsova, a spokeswoman for the Chernihiv border guard detachment, told Suspilne.

The Russians fired from cannon artillery and mortars, attacked with drones and dropped explosives from drones. In total, border guards recorded 85 explosions.

Donetsk region

Russian invaders shelled Donetsk region 33 times during the day, killing 3 people and wounding 8.

58 civilian objects were damaged, including 43 residential buildings, a hospital, an educational institution, a shop, businesses and critical infrastructure.

Dnipropetrovsk oblast

In the evening, the enemy fired at Nikopol district with artillery and kamikaze drones, said Serhii Lysak, head of the RMA.

In the morning, the aggressor fired a "Grad" multiple rocket launcher at Marhanets. UAVs hit Nikopol. The consequences are being investigated.

Mykolaiv region

The enemy attacked the Kutsurubska community with FPV drones, said Vitalii Kim, head of the RMA.

On the night of 20 September, air defence forces in Mykolaiv region destroyed six "Shahed 131/136" UAVs.

Ivano-Frankivsk and Khmelnytskyi regions

In Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk and Khmelnytskyi regions, air defence units destroyed all 5 air targets. In Ivano-Frankivsk, garages were damaged by falling debris.

In the Carpathian region, the air raid alert began at 2:18 am and lasted until 4:32 am. Air defences were in place during the alert, said Svitlana Onyshchuk, head of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional State Administration.

According to the mayor of Ivano-Frankivsk, Ruslan Martsinkiv, garages in the community were damaged in the night attack.

