EOD divers recover wreckage of Shahed from Dnipro near Kyiv. PHOTOS

After another strike on the capital, SES divers recovered the safe remains of an unmanned aerial vehicle from the Dnipro River.

Censor.NET reported this with reference to the Mobile Rescue Centre of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

"Divers and engineers of the Mobile Rescue Centre of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine promptly removed the safe remains of the unmanned aerial vehicle from the Dnipro River after another attack on the capital," the statement said.

Details of the search operation

The work underwater required maximum precision and care, as any remnants of ammunition could pose a potential threat.



The operation was carried out in difficult conditions, but thanks to the professional actions of the sappers, 0.01 hectares of water was quickly surveyed and wreckage was found at a depth of 12 metres 60 metres from the shore.



After the drone was recovered, its fragments were brought ashore for detailed analysis by experts.





See more: RF strikes at fire station in Kostiantynivka: Rescuer was wounded, his condition is critical but stable. PHOTOS

What to do when you find an unknown object?

The SES appealed to citizens: "We urge you to exercise maximum caution. Under no circumstances should you film the moments when missiles or drones fall. If you witness such events, immediately call the Rescue Service by calling 101. Do not approach the crash site or touch the wreckage. Such objects can be dangerous and require professional disposal. Take care of yourself!"

As a reminder, over the weekend of 21-22 September, sappers of the State Emergency Service in Kyiv and the region seized warheads of two X-101 missiles.