They have cleared 400 hectares of forest and destroyed about regiment of occupiers, enemy’s situation near Lyptsi is hopeless - DIU on operation in north of Kharkiv region. VIDEO

The DIU 's "Artan", "Kraken" and International Legion active action units conducted a complex successful operation to liberate a forest area located north of the village of Lyptsi, Kharkiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine's press centre.

"The planned and courageous actions of Ukrainian reconnaissance men resulted in the capture of the enemy's battalion defence area, the destruction of 3 motorised rifle battalions, a 'Storm' unit and a reconnaissance company of the 7th separate motorised rifle regiment of the 11th army corps of the Russian Armed Forces," the DIU said.

Also, as noted, during the assault, more occupants were captured, which will help to return the defenders of Ukraine from Russian captivity.

"After clearing 400 hectares of forest north of Lyptsi, the situation of the invaders on this section of the frontline has deteriorated and is close to hopeless," the DIU said.

Read more: Budanov was with scouts at key stage of liberation of Vovchansk aggregate plant - DIU

According to the DIU, the operation was notable for the fact that the infantry of the 13th Brigade of the NGU "Charter" was brought in with incomparably low losses. This is an example of excellent cooperation between professional special forces and a line unit.

"The successful DIU mission creates the conditions for further ousting the Russian occupiers from the north of Kharkiv region," the statement concludes.

Liberation of Vovchansk Aggregate Plant

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the Vovchansk Aggregate Plant had been liberated from the occupiers. Later, Budanov awarded the special forces who liberated the Vovchansk Aggregate Plant.

According to a scout with the call sign Viking, about 20 occupiers were captured at the plant in Vovchansk, and several dozen were killed.

Later, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine officially confirmed that Ukrainian soldiers had captured about two dozen occupiers during an operation to liberate an aggregate plant in Vovchansk.