They passed coordinates of AFU on border to Russia: Spouses to be tried in Sumy region. PHOTO

In Sumy region, a couple who passed data on the defence of the region's north-eastern borders to the Russian occupiers will be tried.

We are talking about a 61-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man.

"A couple of unemployed locals, sharing pro-Russian views, began cooperating with a representative of the aggressor in early 2024. To fulfil the enemy's task, the defendants drove around the border in their own car, where they monitored the positions of the Defence Forces. The woman sent the summarised information to the curator from Russia.



In particular, she sent an image of a digital map on which she marked the GPS coordinates of the military defending the north-eastern borders of Ukraine," the statement said.

The man talking to his friends was happy about the shelling of our defenders' positions.

They are charged with high treason. The man will also be responsible for justifying and denying Russia's armed aggression.

The defendants are currently in custody.

