Rallies begin in Tbilisi after authorities refuse to negotiate Georgia’s accession to EU. PHOTOS

In Tbilisi and other cities of Georgia, people gathered for a rally after the country's Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced that he would not be negotiating to join the EU until 2028.

According to Censor.NET, "Echo of the Caucasus" and NewsGeorgia write about this.

Protests in Tbilisi

In Tbilisi, a spontaneous rally began near the Georgian parliament building and the central office of the ruling "Georgian Dream" party. The protest was organised through social media.

The protesters claim that this decision is a "betrayal of the country's interests" and a violation of the Georgian Constitution, which enshrines the country's aspiration for European integration. Outside the office, they are shouting "Slaves".

Read more: Georgian President Zurabishvili does not recognize results of parliamentary elections: we have witnessed Russian special operation

Clashes with police in other cities of Georgia

In addition, actions against the "Georgian Dream" are continuing in Batumi, Kutaisi and Zugdidi.

In Zugdidi, clashes broke out between police and protesters near the district administration building. The situation escalated when the protesters began to stick stickers with the words "Return the vote" on the front door.

At least one person has already been detained at the protest in Kutaisi. The police told journalists that he did not comply with their legal demands, went out on the road and "inflicted verbal abuse".

Read more: International observers did not recognize elections in Georgia as free and fair - Borrell







As a reminder, today, 28 November, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said that his country was abandoning negotiations on EU membership by 2028, as well as any budget grants from the EU.

Earlier, the European Union decided to suspend meetings with representatives of the Georgian government. This is a response to the anti-European actions and rhetoric of the ruling Georgian Dream party.

The EU Ambassador to Georgia, Pawel Herczynski, said that under the current ruling party, Georgia will never become a member of the European Union.

Read more: Russian Federation has intensified its hybrid attacks, as evidenced by events in Moldova and Georgia - Nauseda