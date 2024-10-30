Russian Federation has intensified its hybrid attacks, as evidenced by events in Moldova and Georgia - Nauseda

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said that Russia has stepped up its hybrid attacks in the EU's neighborhood,

He announced this on the X social network,

"Russia is strengthening its hybrid operations in the neighborhood of the EU. The recent parliamentary elections in Georgia and the referendum in Moldova are evidence of this intervention," he noted.

According to Nauseda, the Kremlin does not want Georgia and Moldova to determine their future, so it is trying to disrupt democratic processes.

The Lithuanian leader believes that it is extremely important for the European Union "not to leave the people of Georgia and Moldova."

"We cannot allow their European dream to disappear. ... Lithuania stands firmly with the people of Georgia and Moldova in their desire to join the EU," he added.

Parliamentary elections in Georgia

Parliamentary elections were held in Georgia on Saturday, October 26.

After counting almost all the ballots, the Central Election Commission of Georgia announced that the ruling party "Georgian Dream" won more than 54% of the votes.

The opposition Georgian political forces declared that they do not recognize the results of the parliamentary elections, which were "stolen" by the "Georgian Dream", and called for protests.

International observers stated that parliamentary elections in Georgia were held with significant violations.

The president of Georgia, Salome Zurabishvili, also declared the non-recognition of the election results, calling them totally falsified.

Elections in Moldova

Presidential elections were held in Moldova on Sunday, October 20. Incumbent President Maya Sandu and former Prosecutor General Oleksandr Stoyanoglo entered the second round of the elections.

