Former head of Brovary DSA Maibozhenko detained for smuggling draft dodgers abroad – SSU. PHOTOS

The SSU in the Kyiv region exposed a channel for smuggling military-age men abroad, involving the former head of the Brovary District State Administration (DSA) Volodymyr Maibozhenko. Together with an accomplice, he helped men go abroad under the guise of volunteers.

It is noted that two residents of Kyiv region were involved in organising the illegal scheme. One of them was the head of the Brovary District Military Administration in 2022-2024. The other defendant is the head of a charity foundation.

At the time, this position was held by Volodymyr Maibozhenko, who was fired after a high-profile road accident.

According to the case, the offenders entered the data of conscripts into the Shliakh information system as volunteers who allegedly imported military ammunition, drones, food, etc. into Ukraine.

Instead, the persons who crossed the state border did not import humanitarian aid to Ukraine or declared a small amount of it to avoid liability for unjustified departure, the SSU said.

The cost of this "service" was up to USD 2,000 per client.

Law enforcement officers documented the illegal activities of the offenders and detained them at their places of residence in Kyiv and Bucha district.

According to available information, the channel operated for a year, and more than 100 people used its "services".

During the searches of the suspects' residences and the office of the charity, law enforcement officers seized mobile phones, computer equipment, constituent documents of the charity and draft records with evidence of the fraud.

Based on the collected evidence, the criminals were served a notice of suspicion of committing crimes under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

p. 1 Art. 114-1 (obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations);

p. 3 of Art. 332 (illegal trafficking of persons across the state border of Ukraine).

The court has now imposed on the defendants a measure of restraint in the form of detention.







An accident involving Volodymyr Maibozhenko, the head of the Brovary District State Administration

On April 26, 2024, in Brovary, while driving a car, he drove through an intersection at a prohibited traffic signal, drove to the side of the road and hit pedestrians.

According to the results of the Drager test, the driver's alcohol content was 2.31 ppm.

Four people, including one child, were then hospitalized.

At the request of prosecutors, Maibozhenko was imposed a no-alternative measure of restraint - detention for a period of 2 months.

On April 27, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Maibozhenko from the post of head of the Brovary District State Administration.

On January 27, 2025, it was reported that the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office disagreed with the decision of the Brovary City District Court and would insist on overturning the verdict in the case of the former head of the Brovary District State Administration, Volodymyr Maibozhenko, who in April 2024, while intoxicated, hit four pedestrians, including a young child, in Brovary.

On 16 April 2025, the Kyiv Court of Appeal appointed a new trial in the case of the road accident involving the former head of the Brovary District State Administration, Volodymyr Maibozhenko, in the court of first instance.