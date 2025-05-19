Rescuers unblocked bodies of passengers of regular bus that was hit by enemy in Bilopillia. VIDEO+PHOTOS

SES rescuers have unblocked the bodies of passengers of a regular bus that was attacked by the enemy in Sumy region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

On the morning of 17 May, the enemy struck a regular bus with a drone on the territory of the Bilopillia community.

Rescuers immediately arrived at the scene. The emergency rescue team from the regional centre was also involved.

Specialists of the State Emergency Service used special tools to unblock the bodies of the victims from the mangled vehicle.

According to preliminary information, 9 people were killed and 7 others were injured.

As reported, on the morning of 17 May, a Russian drone attacked a bus carrying civilians. As of 8am, nine people were killed. A three-day mourning period was announced in Bilopillia, Sumy region.

Later it became known that the people in the attacked bus were on their way to evacuation, most of the victims were women of retirement age.