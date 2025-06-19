ENG
Fragments of Shahed drone with warhead neutralized in Kyiv region. PHOTO

In Kyiv region, sappers neutralized the warhead of a Russian attack drone and several artillery shells.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Emergency Service.

A local resident discovered debris in a forest near one of the settlements in Kyiv region, which turned out to be parts of a Russian "Geran-2" UAV with an intact warhead.

Debris from a downed Shahed
In another area of the region, three 30mm artillery shells were found near the river.

Ammunition in the Kyiv region
Sappers from the Mobile Rapid Response Rescue Center of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine removed the hazardous items and destroyed them through a controlled detonation at a designated site.

