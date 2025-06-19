Fragments of Shahed drone with warhead neutralized in Kyiv region. PHOTO

In Kyiv region, sappers neutralized the warhead of a Russian attack drone and several artillery shells.

A local resident discovered debris in a forest near one of the settlements in Kyiv region, which turned out to be parts of a Russian "Geran-2" UAV with an intact warhead.





In another area of the region, three 30mm artillery shells were found near the river.





Sappers from the Mobile Rapid Response Rescue Center of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine removed the hazardous items and destroyed them through a controlled detonation at a designated site.

