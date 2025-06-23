Russians attacked Kharkiv and over 20 settlements in region last week: one killed, 12 injured. PHOTOS
At least 23 settlements in Kharkiv region, including the city of Kharkiv, came under enemy fire over the past week.
This was reported by Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov, according to Censor.NET.
According to the official, 12 people were injured in the attacks, including three children. The youngest victim is a 12-year-old girl, while the oldest wounded is an 80-year-old man.
Tragically, one person was killed — a 77-year-old man.
According to the head of the RMA, the enemy actively used various types of weapons in the Kharkiv region:
- 123 unguided aerial missiles;
- 2 FAB-500s;
- 55 GABs;
- 19 Geran-2 UAVs;
- 13 Shahed UAVs;
- 2 Lancet UAVs;
- 1 "Molniya" UAV;
- 17 FPV drones;
- 1 UAV of unspecified type.
The heaviest damage was once again inflicted by Russian forces on civilian infrastructure in the Kupiansk district, where at least 19 private homes were damaged. Significant destruction was also reported in the Kharkiv district, where 13 private houses, vehicles, outbuildings, and power and gas networks sustained damage.
In the city of Kharkiv, over 60 civilian facilities were damaged last week, including apartment buildings, private homes, and vehicles.
The State Emergency Service (SES) units extinguished 15 fires caused by the shelling in Kharkiv, Lozova, and settlements in the Bohodukhiv district. Emergency response operations have been completed at 10 destroyed sites.
A total of 768 explosive devices were neutralized.
