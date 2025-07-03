1 944 15
Shelter locked during air raid alert on July 3 in central Poltava; responsible person dismissed – RMA
During the air raid alert on the morning of July 3, a shelter in central Poltava was found locked.
This was written by the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration Volodymyr Kohut, Censor.NET reports.
"This situation is unacceptable. The responsible employee has already been dismissed. I emphasize: during an air raid alert, visitors must have unhindered access to all shelters," he stressed.
Background
On the morning of July 3, Russians attacked Poltava with drones. A fire broke out after strikes hit the buildings of the Poltava United City TCR and SS.
As a result of the strike, two people were killed and 59 others were injured.
This week, on 30 June, Russian troops struck near the TCR building in Kryvyi Rih.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password